THP ARREST 3 ON DRUG CHARGES January 25, 2017 REPLOGLE PLACES FIRST January 25, 2017 SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT MAKES DRUG ARRESTS January 25, 2017 ZINC MINE WORK ON SCHEDULE January 25, 2017 2017 SMITH COUNTY ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT January 23, 2017 SMITH COUNTY SCHOOLS 2017/18 CALENDAR RELEASED January 19, 2017 PURSUIT IN SO. CARTHAGE, GORDONSVILLE January 18, 2017 METH MAKING MATERIALS, CHILD ABUSES CHARGES January 18, 2017 SOUTH CARTHAGE RESIDENT SURVIVES PLANE CRASH January 18, 2017 Latest E-Edition Area News THP ARREST 3 ON DRUG CHARGES January 25, 2017 REPLOGLE PLACES FIRST January 25, 2017 SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT MAKES DRUG ARRESTS January 25, 2017 Area Sports 2017 SMITH COUNTY ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT January 23, 2017 BORN TO WIN: COACH GARY RANKIN January 11, 2017 SPORTS: HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PREVIEWS November 16, 2016 Take Our Poll Is Donald J. Trump "your President"? Yes No View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week National Headlines Saudi Court Drops Case Over Crane Collapse That Killed 111 January 26, 2017 2 Convicted of $8.9 Medicare Scam in 4 Gulf Coast States January 26, 2017 Agassi on Federer: Savour his greatness while we can January 26, 2017 WATCH: Mexico’s President Says ‘I Regret and Reject’ Plan for Border Wall January 26, 2017 Southwest Beats Street 4Q Forecasts January 26, 2017 Italy’s 5-Star Leader Backs Rome Mayor Under Investigation January 26, 2017 Nearly 700 Miles of Fencing at the US-Mexico Border Already Exist January 26, 2017 12-Year-Old Among 6 Hurt in Shooting at Chicago Memorial January 26, 2017 Germany’s Invite to Journalist Angers Turkey January 26, 2017 10 Things to Know for Today January 26, 2017