Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/22/16

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing on a proposed annexation and on a plan of service therefore for property located at 288 Gordonsville Highway and the right-of-way of said highway fronting said property, will be held in Gordonsville City Hall at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, the 9 th day of January, 2017. The property and right-of-way of the highway, abuts the northwestern corporate limits of the Town of Gordonsville, Tennessee. Copies of the plan of service will be available for public inspection during regular business hours at Gordonsville City Hall, and at the Gordonsville Library and Post Office. The property embraces that certain part of Civil District No. 15 of Smith County, Tennessee, and is identified as Parcel 032.02 on Map 070 of the Tax Maps of Smith County, Tennessee. The property proposed for annexation is depicted on the map. All interested citizens are invited to attend this public hearing. Milton Gibbs, Mayor of Gordonsville 12-22-16(1T)

INVITATION TO BID SMITH UTILITY DISTRICT WATERLINE REPLACEMENT – SOUTH CARTHAGE AREA This project consists of the installation of approximately 13,200 LF of waterline in the South Carthage area for the Smith Utility District, Smith County, TN. The construction and installation includes all materials, labor, equipment, controls, appurtenances, and all other items necessary to complete the work. Sealed bids will be received by the Smith Utility District, 136 Main Street South, South Carthage, Tennessee 37030 until 2:00 p.m. on January 5, 2017, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received at least five (5) days prior (Thursday, December 29, 2016) to the date fixed for the opening of bids. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Smith Utility District 136 Main Street South South Carthage, TN 37030 Warren & Associates Engineering, PLLC 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Lebanon, TN 37087 Nashville Minority Business 1919 Charlotte Ave., St. 310 Nashville, TN 37203 Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $150 per set. With his bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. Funding for this project is provided by the State Revolving Fund (SRF), and all SRF requirements will need to be satisfied. DAVIS-BACON ACT AND BUY AMERICAN IRON AND STEEL REQUIREMENTS: This project is being funded by a State Revolving Fund loan on or after 2014 EPA Fiscal Year. The loan recipient must be in compliance with all applicable Davis-Bacon Act and Buy American Iron and Steel requirements. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES (DBE) REQUIREMENTS: Any contract or contracts awarded by the Owner through this invitation for bids will be funded by a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan from the State of Tennessee. State and Federal funds will be involved in this project, and, as a result, Bidders must comply with the SRF Loan Program’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) requirements including contacting a minimum of 10 qualified DBE sub-contractors, professional service providers, vendors, and/or suppliers by certified mail to solicit bids. The apparent successful Bidder must submit to the Owner copies of the certified letters and return receipts prior to contract award. Neither the State of Tennessee not any of its departments, agencies, or employees is or will be a party to this Invitation for Bids or any resulting contract(s) awarded by the Owner. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Smith Utility District. Bidder must agree to pay, as liquidated damages, the sum of $750.00 per each calendar day thereafter as hereinafter provided. The Smith Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is offered by Smith Utility District and signed by all parties. 12-22-16(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have a Work Session regarding the Individual Geographical Growth Plan on Monday, January 9, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Smith County Middle School at 134 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. This work session concerns individual geographic growth in all areas of Smith County, but particularly District 5. No official action or vote will take place at this work session. *If the Smith County School System is closed on this date due to inclement weather, the work session will be postponed. 12-22-16(1T)

Phone Services Bid Request Check the Board of Education website http://smithcoedu.com/ for additional information concerning the local and long distance phone services for 3 of our outlying schools within Smith County Schools. Bids due January 26, 2017. (615) 735-9625 12-22-16(1T)

Auction Sale December 28, 2016 • 1:00 p.m. Shoulders Wrecker at Shoulders Motors

2001 Chevrolet 2G1FP32K112144445

2007 Chevrolet 3GNDA13DX7S614714

2005 Suzuki 15gn7cal52103894

2003 Olds 1G3NL52F23C198305

2005 Nissan 3N1CB51D45L501086

1996 Toyota 1NXBA028X72392993

1991 Acura J44DA9346MS06079A

12-15-16(2T)

Statement of Nondiscrimination DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a DTC Communications is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs}. Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; {2) fax: {202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. 12-22-16(1T)

Notice of Collection of Bad Debt DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a DTC Communications provides notice of its policy on the collection of unpaid and past due debts of former members. When a former member has a debt with DTC Communications that has gone unpaid, DTC Communications may review the former member’s capital credits accumulated and, if available, the capital credits will be applied to the debt owed to DTC Communications from the former member and credited toward the existing debt. If the debt is not fully resolved with the application of the capital credits, DTC Communications will continue to have all legal remedies available to it in the collection of the bad debt. Any capital credits accumulated by the former member that remain after the application to the debt will remain in the former member’s name with DTC Communications. 12-22-16(1T)

NOTICE Customers of 25 Utility District Due to the New Year Holiday Regular monthly Meeting will be January 3, 2017 at 7 PM. 12-22-16(1T)

DTC – Lifeline Notice Click HERE To View

Anyone with information on title or lein on 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier vin #1G1JC1247T7263480 please call 615-489-7520. 12-22-2tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Allan Scott Allmon Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Allan Scott Allmon, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of October, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of December, 2016. Signed Nicholas Allmon, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 19, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Lindsey S Bennett, to Mark W Firth, Trustee, as trustee for American General Financial Services, Inc on December 11, 2006 at Book 161, Page 788; modified in agreement recorded February 26, 2010, in Book 219, page 111; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, a Tennessee limited liability partnership, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Springleaf Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract of land in the 15th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded on the North by Miles, bounded on the East by Hickman Creek Road and Preston, bounded on the South by Preston and the remaining land of Harris, bounded on the West by Hickman Creek and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning on an iron rod in the West margin of Hickman Creek Road, said rod being the Northeast corner of subject tract; thence along the West margin of said road for the next 5 calls: North 77 deg. 44’ 51” West 5.03 feet; North 83 deg. 37’ 52” West 132.39 feet; North 89 deg. 30’ 34” West 60.61 feet to an iron rod; South 85 deg. 06’ 09” West 142.66 feet; South 77 deg. 06’ 40” West 106.17 feet to an iron rod; thence with Preston for the next 8 calls; North 41 deg. 30’ 34” West 178.55 feet to a rood fence post; North 05 deg. 40’ 24” East 12.35 feet to a 3 inch box elder tree; North 83 deg. 58’ 03” West 10.71 feet to the corner of a buildings; South 82 deg. 56’ 36” West 8.17 feet to a 3 inch box elder tree; South 63 deg. 05’ 29” West 30.67 feet to iron rod; South 47 deg. 35’ 05” West 32.16 feet to an iron rod; South 37 deg. 30’ 35” West 35.11 feet to an iron rod; South 32 deg. 44’ 45” West 31.64 feet to an iron rod; thence with a new line severing the land of Harris for the next two calls; North 54 deg. 49’ 18” East 67.20 feet to a twin elm tree; North 41 deg. 59’ 56” West 112.02 feet to a point in the center of Hickman Creek; thence along the center of Hickman Creek for the next 2 calls; North 34 deg. 23’ 15” East 508.57 feet; North 65 deg. 18’ 58” East 33.47 feet; thence with Miles for the next 4 calls; South 64 deg. 50’ 11” East 48.73 feet to a 10 inch elm tree; South 64 deg. 50’ 11” East 40.87 feet to a twin hackberry tree; South 35 deg. 39’ 48” East 350.62 feet to a 20 inch cherry tree; South 35 deg. 54’ 17” East 332.30 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.74 acres, more or less. ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS CONVEYANCE IS THE FOLLOWING TRACT OFLAND: A certain tract of land in the 15th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded on the East by Miles, bounded on the South by Hickman Creek Road, bounded on the West by Preston and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning on an iron rod (N) in the North margin of Hickman Creek Road, said road being the Southeast corner of the subject tract; thence along the North margin of said road for the next three calls; North 77 deg. 44’ 51” West 5.03 feet; South 83 deg. 37’ 28” West 132.36 feet; North 89 deg. 30’ 34” West 60.61 feet to an iron rod (N); thence North 30 deg. 42’ 22” West 198.73 feet to an iron rod (N); thence North 51 deg. 41’ 55” East 132.20 feet to a twin cherry tree; thence South 35 deg. 53’ 59” East 332.30 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 37486.87 square feet or 0.86 acre, more or less. INCLUDED IN THIS CONVEYANCE IS A 1994 FLEETWOOD STONERIDGE MOBILE HOME, VIN. TNFLP27 AB07973SR. BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Quitclaim Deed from Eric W. Bennett to Lindsey S. Bennett, dated 06/2911999, recorded 06/29/1999, in Deed Book 1, Page 18, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 126 Hickman Creek Rd, Hickman, Tennessee 38567 Parcel Number: 85-74.05 Current Owner(s) of Property: Lindsey S. Bennett The street address of the above described property is believed to be 126 Hickman Creek Rd, Hickman, Tennessee 38567, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: World Finance Corp.. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, a Tennessee limited liability partnership Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 16-106082 12-15-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Frances Gaines Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Gaines, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of July, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of December, 2016. Signed Tracey Seay, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Williard Lankford Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Williard Lankford, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2016. Signed Teresa Gentry, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 3, 2009, executed by JUSTIN MCNEAL and STEPHANIE MCNEAL, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded April 15, 2009, in Deed Book 205, Page 428; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 10, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE PROPERTY ABOVE MENTIONED AND NOW FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING IN CARTHAGE, COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: DESCRIBED PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE 14TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: PARCEL “A”. LOT NUMBER 6-D, SECTION D, ON THE PLAN OF RIVERMONT ADDITION TO THE CITY OF SOUTH CARTHAGE, A PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 5, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION. Parcel ID: 053E-C-002.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 125 VALLEY VISTA DR, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JUSTIN MCNEAL and STEPHANIE MCNEAL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #107719: 2016-12-08 2016-12-15, 2016-12-22 12-08-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Martha Jane Pruitt Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Jane Pruitt, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2016. Signed Ronda L. Reece, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

