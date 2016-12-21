OBIT: Ms. Margaret Tuley Blair, Age 53, Of Carthage, TN

Ms. Margaret Tuley Blair, age 53, of Carthage, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Margaret was born May 15, 1963 in Elizebethtown, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; William Marcus Tuley, Jr. on May 5, 2001 and Hazel Lee Smithson Tuley on September 11, 2014. She was also preceded in death by Daughter; Tara Lee Blair on March 22, 1990.

Margaret worked at Tuley Furniture Company for many years, starting as a young child, helping her parents and working with her older brother; Marc. She was a 1981 Graduate of Smith County High School and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Science from Draughons College. Later she became certified in Medical Coding and Billing.

Ms. Blair is survived by her Daughter; Jana Blair and Anthony Gibbs, of Carthage, TN, Brother; Marc and Sherry Fisher Tuley of Carthage, TN. Fiance; David McDonald of Chestnut Mound, TN. Grandchildren; Patton Bryan and Raelee Gibbs.

Memorial Services for Ms. Blair are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 2PM. Bro. Jackie Dawson will officiate.

Visitation with the Blair Family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 12 Noon until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers the Blair Family requests donations be made to the Smith County Cancer Fund.

