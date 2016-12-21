STORM RESULTS IN SOME WIND DAMAGE

High winds resulted in downed trees and tree limbs and some property damage over the weekend.

Damage was reported on Wilburn Hollow Road in the Dixon Springs community, as well as Nickajack Road, Pleasant Shade Highway and Sloan Branch Road in the Pleasant Shade community.

A small barn or shed-type structure was blown onto the road at 132 Sloan Branch Road, Emergency Management Agency Director Sonny Carter said.

The building was owned by Arnold Rich. A house located in the 700 block of Pleasant Shade Highway was damaged.

Also, Carter said a garage/utility building was damaged at 222 Wilburn Hollow Road.

Carter said he had heard rumors a barn was blown down but no one had reported such damage, Carter said.

A truck driver traveling west on Interstate 40 said the wind blew his rig off the roadway, Carter said.

The incident occurred at the 262 mile marker east of the Gordonsville Exit.

The trailer was off the embankment and the tractor was on the shoulder of the road, Carter said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER