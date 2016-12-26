OBIT: Mr. Travis John Wilhite, Age 26, Of Cookeville, TN

Mr. Travis John Wilhite, age 26, of Cookeville, TN passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Travis was born March 22, 1990 in Livingston, TN, the son of Rhonda Sue McPherson and the late Bobby Cleveland Wilhite. He was also preceded in death by Grandparents; John McPherson and Leo and Effie Wilhite. Travis enjoyed spending time outdoors, and especially loved fishing.

Mr. Wilhite is survived by his Mother; Rhonda Sue McKinney. Soul mate; Katherine Jeffers of Cookeville, TN. Son; Gabriel John Wilhite of Cookeville, TN. Bro; Bobby Dale Wilhite of Cookeville, TN. Sister; Nikki McKinney of Carthage, TN. Nephew; Darien Wilhite. Nieces; Trinytee McKinney and Brylee McKinney. Grandmother; Sandra McPherson of Carthage, TN.

Services for Mr. Wilhite will be held at later date.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.