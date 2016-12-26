OBIT: Mrs. Virginia Gilmore, Age 90, Of Horseshoe Bend

Mrs. Virginia Gilmore, age 90, of Horseshoe Bend, died Sunday morning, December 25, at Signature Health Care in Algood. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Donna Wilson of Elmwood, Mary Gilmore of London, England; son Dale Gilmore of Cocoa Beach, Florida; 5 grandchildren, Jolean Fleck and husband Dan of Chandler, Arizona, Alison Kohlmeier and husband Jake of Atlanta, Georgia, Sabra Gentry and husband Chuck of Bluff Creek, Sarah Cole and husband Ryan of Reno, Nevada, Christopher Gilmore of London, England; 7 great-grandchildren, Aslen Caldwell, Brennan Caldwell, Steven Tucke, Ella Gentry, Stanley Kohlmeoer, Agnes Gentry, Veda Cole.

Mrs. Gilmore is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Celebration of Life Visitation will be conducted on Thursday, December 29 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

SANDERSON OF CARTHAGE