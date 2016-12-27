• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus.

Come Join our team. Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

Help Wanted – Maintenance position for apartment complexes in Carthage and Alexandria. 30 hrs. per week. $10 per hour.

Fax resume to Kae 1-931-456-8028 or call 615-735-3110. 12-22-6tpd

