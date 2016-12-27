Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/29/16

SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE MOWING OF COUNTY RIGHT OF WAYS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, AT 9:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. STEVE COBLE, ROAD SUPERINTENDENT 12-29-16(2T)

SMITH COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM. Smith County has been chosen to receive $2,939.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army; American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; and, United Way of America. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Smith County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Smith County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with UCHRA and the Smith County Help Center participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals, utility and rental assistance. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must come by the Smith County Mayor’s Office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 100, Carthage, TN 37030 to pick up an application. You must also submit a written request, stipulating the amount of funding and the services to be provided. The deadline for applications and written requests to be received is January 9th, 2017. 12-29-16(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have a Work Session regarding the Individual Geographical Growth Plan on Monday, January 9, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Smith County Middle School at 134 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. This work session concerns individual geographic growth in all areas of Smith County, but particularly District 5. No official action or vote will take place at this work session. *If the Smith County School System is closed on this date due to inclement weather, the work session will be postponed. 12-22-16(1T)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 14, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 14, 2008, in Book No. 187, at Page 685, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by William Vaughn and Lisa Vaughn, conveying certain property therein described to Randall Clemons as Trustee for Wilson Bank & Trust; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, will, on March 8, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point on the Gordonsville and Hickman Road at the Northwest corner of the Glover property and running South with the Gordonsville Hickman Road a distance of approximately 90 feet to an iron pin; thence with the Martha Petty line East a distance of 175 feet to an iron pin; thence North with the Glover property 90 feet to an iron pin; thence West on the Glover property 175 feet to the BEGINNING corner. ALSO KNOWN AS: 27 Hickman Highway, Hickman, TN 38567 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: William Vaughn Lisa Vaughn Cach, LLC assignee of Metris Cavalry SPV I, LLC, assignee of HSBC Consumer Lending USA, Inc. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 318116 DATED December 19, 2016 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 12-29-3t

Anyone with information on title or lein on 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier vin #1G1JC1247T7263480 please call 615-489-7520. 12-22-2tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Allan Scott Allmon Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Allan Scott Allmon, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of October, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of December, 2016. Signed Nicholas Allmon, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 19, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Lindsey S Bennett, to Mark W Firth, Trustee, as trustee for American General Financial Services, Inc on December 11, 2006 at Book 161, Page 788; modified in agreement recorded February 26, 2010, in Book 219, page 111; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, a Tennessee limited liability partnership, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Springleaf Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract of land in the 15th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded on the North by Miles, bounded on the East by Hickman Creek Road and Preston, bounded on the South by Preston and the remaining land of Harris, bounded on the West by Hickman Creek and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning on an iron rod in the West margin of Hickman Creek Road, said rod being the Northeast corner of subject tract; thence along the West margin of said road for the next 5 calls: North 77 deg. 44’ 51” West 5.03 feet; North 83 deg. 37’ 52” West 132.39 feet; North 89 deg. 30’ 34” West 60.61 feet to an iron rod; South 85 deg. 06’ 09” West 142.66 feet; South 77 deg. 06’ 40” West 106.17 feet to an iron rod; thence with Preston for the next 8 calls; North 41 deg. 30’ 34” West 178.55 feet to a rood fence post; North 05 deg. 40’ 24” East 12.35 feet to a 3 inch box elder tree; North 83 deg. 58’ 03” West 10.71 feet to the corner of a buildings; South 82 deg. 56’ 36” West 8.17 feet to a 3 inch box elder tree; South 63 deg. 05’ 29” West 30.67 feet to iron rod; South 47 deg. 35’ 05” West 32.16 feet to an iron rod; South 37 deg. 30’ 35” West 35.11 feet to an iron rod; South 32 deg. 44’ 45” West 31.64 feet to an iron rod; thence with a new line severing the land of Harris for the next two calls; North 54 deg. 49’ 18” East 67.20 feet to a twin elm tree; North 41 deg. 59’ 56” West 112.02 feet to a point in the center of Hickman Creek; thence along the center of Hickman Creek for the next 2 calls; North 34 deg. 23’ 15” East 508.57 feet; North 65 deg. 18’ 58” East 33.47 feet; thence with Miles for the next 4 calls; South 64 deg. 50’ 11” East 48.73 feet to a 10 inch elm tree; South 64 deg. 50’ 11” East 40.87 feet to a twin hackberry tree; South 35 deg. 39’ 48” East 350.62 feet to a 20 inch cherry tree; South 35 deg. 54’ 17” East 332.30 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.74 acres, more or less. ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS CONVEYANCE IS THE FOLLOWING TRACT OFLAND: A certain tract of land in the 15th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded on the East by Miles, bounded on the South by Hickman Creek Road, bounded on the West by Preston and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning on an iron rod (N) in the North margin of Hickman Creek Road, said road being the Southeast corner of the subject tract; thence along the North margin of said road for the next three calls; North 77 deg. 44’ 51” West 5.03 feet; South 83 deg. 37’ 28” West 132.36 feet; North 89 deg. 30’ 34” West 60.61 feet to an iron rod (N); thence North 30 deg. 42’ 22” West 198.73 feet to an iron rod (N); thence North 51 deg. 41’ 55” East 132.20 feet to a twin cherry tree; thence South 35 deg. 53’ 59” East 332.30 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 37486.87 square feet or 0.86 acre, more or less. INCLUDED IN THIS CONVEYANCE IS A 1994 FLEETWOOD STONERIDGE MOBILE HOME, VIN. TNFLP27 AB07973SR. BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Quitclaim Deed from Eric W. Bennett to Lindsey S. Bennett, dated 06/2911999, recorded 06/29/1999, in Deed Book 1, Page 18, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 126 Hickman Creek Rd, Hickman, Tennessee 38567 Parcel Number: 85-74.05 Current Owner(s) of Property: Lindsey S. Bennett The street address of the above described property is believed to be 126 Hickman Creek Rd, Hickman, Tennessee 38567, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: World Finance Corp.. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, a Tennessee limited liability partnership Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 16-106082 12-15-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Frances Gaines Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Gaines, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of July, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of December, 2016. Signed Tracey Seay, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Williard Lankford Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Williard Lankford, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2016. Signed Teresa Gentry, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Martha Jane Pruitt Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Jane Pruitt, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of December, 2016. Signed Ronda L. Reece, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-22-2t

