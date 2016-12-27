OBIT: Mr. Jamin Sponaugle, Of Rawls Creek

Mr. Jamin Sponaugle died unexpectedly at his Rawls Creek home on Saturday morning, December 24, 2016. He was 38.

Mr. Sponaugle was to be released on Monday afternoon, Dec. 26th, from the Metro Medical Examiner office.

He will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his parents, James and Jo Sponaugle, and his sisters, Vanessa Sponaugle and Valerie Brooks, were to make funeral arrangements on Tuesday afternoon, December 27th.

Complete arrangements will be published in next week’s edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE