Mrs. Patricia Brussow, of Carthage and a longtime resident of Henderson, Nevada, died at 7:52 a.m. Monday morning, December 26, 2016, at the Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had made her home since January 25, 2016.

Mrs. Brussow is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her arrangements were incomplete at presstime on Monday.

