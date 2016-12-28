ADDITIONAL SUSPECTS LOCATED IN “OPERATION SEASON’S GREETINGS”

Law enforcement authorities continue their search for suspects wanted in connection with “Operation Season’s Greetings”.

When the grand jury met for its December session, sealed indictments were returned against forty-seven individuals charging them with various drug-related offenses.

Law enforcement authorities began searching for those individuals on Monday of last week.

Thirteen suspects were listed in last week’s edition of the Courier.

Additional suspects located include:

• Randy Joe Gravins, 53, Lebanon, manufacture/delivery/sale of controlled substance. Gravins posted $3,500 bond.

• Jacob Barrett Kuyendall, 19, Elmwood, manufacture/delivery/sale of controlled substance. Bond set at $3,500.

• Sandra Kay Knight, 51, Carthage, manufacture/delivery/sale of controlled substance. Posted $3,500 bond.

READ MORE ARRESTS IN THIS WEEKS COURIER