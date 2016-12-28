FIVE CHARGED IN DRUG-RELATED PROBE

A sheriff’s department investigation has resulted in multiple drug-related arrests.

Five people face various drug-related charges following the investigation.

Jenna Kay Evans, 30, Hickman, was charged with (two counts) felony criminal conspiracy, manufacture/delivery/sale of controlled substance.

Robert Lee Evans, 27, Carthage, was charged with felony criminal conspiracy and violation of probation.

