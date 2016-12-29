OBIT: Master Charlie Donavin Barr

Master Charlie Donavin Barr, newborn infant of Joshua and Kerri West Barr died Friday evening, December 23, at Summit Medical Center. Surviving besides parents are: maternal grandparents, Bud and Holly West of Difficult; Emily McKinney West of Lafayette; paternal grandparent, Debra Barr of Lebanon; 2 brothers, J. T. Franklin of Hickman and Kyler West of Difficult.

Graveside Services and interment will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, December 28 at 1:00 PM at Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Bro. Shane Ray will officiate.

Visitation at the cemetery will begin at 12:30 PM Wednesday until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage