OBIT: Master Charlie Donavin Barr

|

charliedwest-1

Master Charlie Donavin Barr,  newborn infant of Joshua and Kerri West Barr died Friday evening, December 23, at Summit Medical Center.  Surviving besides parents are:  maternal grandparents, Bud and Holly West of Difficult; Emily McKinney West of Lafayette; paternal grandparent, Debra Barr of Lebanon; 2 brothers, J. T. Franklin of Hickman and Kyler West of Difficult.

Graveside Services and interment will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, December 28 at 1:00 PM at Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.  Bro. Shane Ray will officiate.

Visitation at the cemetery will begin at 12:30 PM Wednesday until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage

Posted in Obituaries