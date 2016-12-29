OBIT: Mr. Harold Babcock, Age 79, Of Carthage

Mr. Harold Babcock, age 79, of Carthage died Tuesday morning, December 27, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Sandra Babcock; sons, Stephen Babcock and wife Jennifer of Gordonsville, Mickey Babcock and wife Angel of Gordonsville; Kevin James Babcock of Redding, California, Peter Carl Babcock of Redding, California; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Babcock is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, December 30, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Mark Stinnett will officiate. Interment at a later date in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Visitation will be on Friday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Gentiva Hospice.

Sanderson of Carthage