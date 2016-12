OBIT: Ms. Pat Brussow, Age 68, Of Henderson, Nevada

Ms. Pat Brussow, age 68, of Henderson, Nevada, died Monday morning, December 26, at Kindred Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: children, Barbi Conner and husband Brian of Carthage, Robert Bachli and wife Becky of Elko, Nevada, Christopher Bachli of Henderson, Nevada; sister, Sandra Schoppe and husband Dan of Aurora, Illinois; brothers, Dean Brussow and Tommy Brussow; 2 grandchildren, James Clark and Abigail Conner.

Ms. Brussow will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. There are no formal services planned at this time.

SANDERSON OF CARTHAGE