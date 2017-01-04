AGGRAVATED ROBBERY IN DIXON SPRINGS

The owner of a community market in Dixon Springs was robbed after closing the store, Saturday night.

The incident occurred at the S&P Food Mart (formerly known as the Stagecoach) located on Highway 25 (Dixon Springs Highway) around 9 p.m.

As the owner got into his vehicle, a male subject approached his vehicle and “commenced to break the window out”, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Nick Campbell who was in the vicinity when the robbery was reported.

Anyone who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary or have information about the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at 615-735-2626.

