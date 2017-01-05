OBIT: Mrs. Gail Kennedy, Age 78, Of Carthage

Mrs. Gail Kennedy, age 78, of Carthage died Tuesday morning, January 3, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: sons, Richard Kennedy and wife Sabrina of Lebanon, James Kennedy and wife Carolyn of Cato; grandson, Joshua Adam Kennedy of Hermitage; sister, Mary Ann Maynard and husband Hoyt of Carthage.

Mrs. Kennedy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, January 5, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Charles Allen Gentry will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Adam Kennedy, Jason Maynard, Johnny Thackxton, Clinton Spear, Justin Spear and Ronnie Thackxton.

Visitation begins on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.