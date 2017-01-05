OBIT: Mrs. Sue Neal Spears, Age 89 Of Hartsville, TN

Mrs. Sue Neal Spears, age 89 of Hartsville, TN passed away, Friday evening, December 30, 2016 at Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin, TN.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Bob Taylor & Ethel Mai Gregory

Husband, Edward Spears

2 Brothers, Raymond & Roy Gregory

Survived by: Daughter, Mrs. Kay (Sammy) Dixon-Hartsville, TN

Granddaughter, Mrs. Erin Dixon (Matthew) Jeffers-Hendersonville

Great Grandchild, Emery Kaylyn Jeffers

Brother, Mr. John Lewis Gregory-Hendersonville, TN

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2017 conducted by Eld. Kevin Harrison.

Interment Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Bob Gregory, Matthew Jeffers, Roy Gregory, Rick Hoffman, Rex Oldham and Sammy Dixon.

Memorial donations may be made to Haley’s Hearts and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.