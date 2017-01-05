OBIT: Ms. Lynn Porter Ruiz, Age 52, Of Lebanon

Ms. Lynn Porter Ruiz, age 52, of Lebanon, died Monday evening, January 2, at her home. She is survived by: daughter, Raven Maggart of Brush Creek; mother, Ruth Porter of the Rome Community; sister, Hanna Young and husband Jimmy of the Pea Ridge Community; brother, Gene Porter and wife Vera of Dickson; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Mungle, Kirstin Felice, Michael Maggart, Madison Jacobs and Brooklyn Jacobs.

Ms. Ruiz is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, January 6, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Brian Goodman will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Charles Porter, Jimmy Young, Kuilon Linder, Tony Bingham, Qualyn Bingham and Jeff Parker.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage