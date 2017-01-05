OBIT: Wilma Robinson Savage, of Nashville

Wilma Robinson Savage, age 96, died peacefully Friday, December 30, 2016 at The Blakeford in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Savage was the widow of the late Walter Kirk Savage Jr, DDS, who died September 3, 2010. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Charles Robinson and Velma Hackett Robinson of the Kempville, TN community. Her brother Dr. Charles H. Robinson of El Paso, Texas also proceeded her in death. Survivors include her daughter Charlyne Savage of Nashville, her beloved grand-dog, Esther, nephew Kirk Ward Robinson of Kempville, TN, niece Rene’ Martin and husband Patrick of Raleigh, NC, nephew Charles Robinson, Jr. and wife Barbara of Dallas, TX, niece Ann Savage Wilson and husband Jerry of Carthage, TN, nephew John Steven Conger of Carthage, TN, and great niece Kate Conger and great nephew John Kirk Conger.

Dr. and Mrs. Savage were longtime residents of Nashville. She was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church for over 60 years and in the Women’s Club in Green Hills. She attended MTSU and was a graduate of Cumberland University and also a member of the Nashville Dental Auxiliary. Wilma loved flowers, playing bridge and entertaining friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to Woodmont Baptist Church.