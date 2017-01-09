OBIT: Dr. John Clariday Of Dallas, Texas

A Smith County native who went on to become a prominent Texas surgeon has died at the age of 91.

Dr. John Clariday of Dallas, Texas died as the result of a heart attack at Baylor Heart Hospital on October 7, 2016 following a successful Dallas physician practice.

Memorial services for Dr. Clariday were held on the Lakeview Josey Ranch in Carrollton, Texas on October 15th.

The oldest of thirteen children, he was born John Marshall Clariday on August 20, 1925 in a hollow in the Nickajack Community and was the son of the late Auther Thomas Clariday who died at the age of 75 on November 11, 1976 who died eight months and four days after his wife, Mary Elizabeth Gregory Clariday who died at the age of 71 on March 7, 1976.

Dr. Clariday was named after his grandfather, Marshall Clariday.

He was preceded in death by five siblings, Jean Roddy and Nancy Smith, James, Jack and Billy Clariday.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Birmingham, Alabama native the former Lottie Ruth Turner, to whom he was married March 28, 1948.

Dr. Clariday was a 1944 graduate of Smith County High School and went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1947 and in 1951 received his medical degree to practice medicine.

Before starting his practice in Dallas he was in the office with the late Dr. Lillard R. Sloan in Carthage.

For over thirty years he practiced Family Medicine in Dallas and was a successful surgeon before retiring in 1985.

An avid golfer he loved his Saviour Jesus Christ and enjoyed gardening and coin collecting.

He always reflected fondly on his Smith County childhood, his Tennessee family that he left behind and those memories were always very special to him.

There are four surviving children, John Clariday Jr. and wife Rhonda, Mary Clariday Burdette, Kevin Clariday and wife Loretta all of Dallas, Dr. Gregory Clariday and wife Barbie of Houston, Texas, three sisters, Dot Oliver of Murfreesboro, Peggy Church and Polly Clariday both of Hartsville; four brothers Charles Clariday and wife Barbara of Nashville, Donald Clariday and wife Navie of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Mack Clariday and wife Veva of Lafayette, Lillard Clariday of Hartsville; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Clariday family.

