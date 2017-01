Mr. Jack Kirby, age 78, of Nashville died Tuesday at Veterans Hospital in Nashville. He is survived by: wife of 12 years, Johnie Prichard Kirby.

Mr. Kirby is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Monday, January 9, at 1:00 PM at Ridgewood Cemetery. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

