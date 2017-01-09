OBIT: Mr. Larry Bennett Of Lebanon

Mr. Larry Bennett of Lebanon died at 5 a.m. Saturday morning January 7, 2017 at Skyline Alive Hospice Madison Campus following a period of declining health.

The graveside services were conducted by Bro. Danny Sellars Monday morning January 9th at 10 a.m. Interment followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was born Larry Odis Bennett in Lebanon on Nov 17, 1946 and spent his entire childhood in the Rock City Community and was one of four sons of the late Cecil Bennett who died at the age of 69 on February 19, 1980 and Opal Martin Burris Bennett who died at the age of 85 on June 23, 1998.

Mr. Bennett was retired from the University Medical Center in Lebanon where he was employed in the maintenance Department with twenty five years of service.

He was a 1965 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in building trades, was in the junior play and was secretary of his agriculture class. In high school Mr. Bennett was courteous, quiet and kind and it was said of him, “Never say more than is necessary”.

Of the 116 members of the class of ‘65, Mr. Bennett was the nineteenth to die.

Mr. Bennett enjoyed the out-of-doors and was an avid fisherman, enjoyed boating and cruising with his dog “Sammie”.

He is survived three brothers, Bob Bennett of Clarksville, Joe Allen Bennett and wife Marie of Brush Creek, Kenneth Bennett of South Carthage.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Bennett family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE