OBIT: Mrs. Diane Burton Bishop, Age 69, Of Gordonsville, TN

Mrs. Diane Burton Bishop, age 69, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Mrs. Bishop was born February 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Jay Wiley Burton and Modie Bee Angel Burton. She was also preceded in death by Brother; J.C. Burton, Daughter; Cynthia Darlene Mason, Father of her Children; James Ledford Mason, and Special Friend; Dave Tallent. Mrs. Bishop worked as a custodian for Gordonsville, Forks River, and other Smith County Schools.

Mrs. Bishop is survived by Daughters; Lisa (Kevin) Cook of Gordonsville, TN, and Karen Mason of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Derek Tayse of Gordonsville, TN, Felicia (Michael) Huddleston of Gordonsville, TN, and Logan Mason of Carthage, TN. Great-Grandchildren; Hailey Claborn, Lanie Claborn, Michael Reed Huddleston, and Gavin Scott Huddleston. Sisters; Yvonne Freeman of Lebanon, TN, Debra Lebee of Castalian Springs, TN, Peggy Reece of Hartsville, TN, Hazel (Gerald) Byers of Georgia, and Thelma Sadler of Gallatin, TN. Brother; Ronnie (Shelby) Burton and Tony (Christine) Burton. Step-Grandchildren; Shawn (Michelle) Cook of Lebanon, TN, and Jennifer (David) Zoner of Carthage, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services for Mrs. Bishop are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 3PM with Mark Medley officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Bishop family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 12 Noon until service time at 3PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.