OBIT: Mrs. Leona Hughes, Age 52, Of Bagdad

Mrs. Leona Hughes, age 52, of Bagdad, died Saturday afternoon, January 7, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, James (Trapp) Hughes; 2 children, Charlie Hughes of Bagdad, Chasity Hughes of Kempville; 2 grandchildren, Gage and Tori Hughes; sister, Bonnie Vance and husband Mark of Kempville; brother, Jack (Spud) Givens and wife Tammy of Halls Hill.

Mrs. Hughes is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Steve Waller and Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery in Brooks Bend.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

