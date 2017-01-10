• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus.

Come Join our team. Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

____________________________

Help Wanted – Maintenance position for apartment complexes in Carthage and Alexandria.

30 hrs. per week. $10 per hour. Fax resume to Kae 1-931-456-8028 or call 615-735-3110. 12-22-6tpd

____________________________

Edgar Evins State Park is accepting applications for a Custodial Worker 1 position. This is an entry level position which requires some light lifting, operating and utilizing a variety of custodial related tools and performing light maintenance of equipment utilized. Position is responsible for cleaning cabins and all Park offices along with keeping the grills and grounds maintained outside of the cabins. Must be self-motivated and have a positive attitude. If interested, or for more information, please call 931-858-2114 or come to the Park Office to pick up an application. 1-12-2t

____________________________

Edgar Evins State Park is accepting applications for a Conservation Worker 1 position. This is an entry level position that operates and utilizes a variety of equipment including mowers, trimmers, small trucks and tractors for performance of daily duties. This position also performs ground maintenance work including cutting and trimming grass and obstructive tree limbs along with routine maintenance and minor repairs on equipment and building within the Park. If interested, or for more information, please call 931-858-2114 or come to the Park Office to pick up an application. 1-12-2t

____________________________

Smith Co. Child Care Center has 1 full time staff position open. 30-40 hours per week.

Must have high school diploma or GED. Apply in person at the center located at 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. 1-12-2t

____________________________

________________________________________________________