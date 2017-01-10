Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/12/17

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take Notice that Kunal N Patel, 1025 Gannett Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075 has applied to Town of South Carthage for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named Value & Variety Fine Wine and Spirits and to be located at 121 Gordonsville Hwy, Carthage TN and owned by Aarya Enterprise Inc., Kunal N Patel. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at Town of South Carthage, 106 Main St S, Carthage TN on 2/2/17 at 7:00 PM. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, TN. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the TABC. (Rule 0100-03-.09, continued) Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capital Blvd., Nashville, TN 37243, 615-741-1602. 01-12-16(3T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage City Council will have a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 17, 2017; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. This purpose of this public hearing is to solicit the public’s views on Ordinance 442: Alcoholic Beverages. Immediately following the Public Hearing, a Special Called Council meeting will be held. All interested parties are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 01-12-17(1T)

NOTICE The regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Smith Utility District is held on the first Wednesday of each month beginning at 8:00 a.m. o’clock (local time) at offices of the District located at 136 Main Street South, South Carthage, Tennessee. 01-12-17(1T)

CHANGE OF DATE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Bids are invited for General Contract for the Work of following project. Obtain documents from Designer or Owner per Instructions to Bidders. Bidders must be licensed per state law. Bid and performance bonds may be required. Owner reserves the right to reject any bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. Project: Soccer Field Lighting Upgrades At Crump Paris Park Smith County, Carthage TN Change of Bid Date From: Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time To: Friday, January 20th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time 01-12-17(1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a CCTV System at Smith County Middle School. Information regarding the specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Any Tennessee licensed/insured contractor who bids must show proof of having liability insurance, worker’s compensation insurance. Bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m., on January 20, 2017 at the Central Office located at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 01-12-17(2T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a CCTV System at Gordonsville Elementary School. Information regarding the specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Any Tennessee licensed/insured contractor who bids must show proof of having liability insurance, worker’s compensation insurance. Bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m., on January 20, 2017 at the Central Office located at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 01-12-17(2T)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gene Kerr Woods Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of January, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gene Kerr Woods, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of January, 2017. Signed Sue Flippen Woods, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-12-2t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Danny Allen and Debra Allen executed a Deed of Trust to Wilmington Finance, a division of AIG Federal Savings Bank, Lender and Industry Partners Title LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated May 4, 2005 and recorded on June 30, 2005 in Book 129, Page 734, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, LPP Mortgage Ltd., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Smith County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 31, 2017, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Borrower(s): Dan Allen Property Address: 23 Willa View Lane, Riddleton, TN 37151 Parcel ID#: 020/032.03 A certain tracts or parcel of land located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point on the East side of Wilburn Hollow Road, said point being the Northwest corner of this tract and the Southwest corner of Tract #4; Thence with Tract #4 S 81-07-51E 554.0 feet to a point; Thence N 49-54-47E 149.90 feet to an iron pin; Thence S 81-18-09 E 439.77 feet to an iron pin; Thence S39-53-39W 452.49 feet to an iron pin (Tract #3); Thence with Tract #3 N81-07-51W 442.00 feet to an iron pin; Thence N35-19-50E 149.19 feet to a point; Thence N 39-21-09E 149.16 feet to a point; Thence N81-07-51W 534.00 feet to a point on the East side of Wilburn Hollow Road; Thence with Wilburn Hollow Road N18-06-04E 50 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.14 acres, more or less as shown on survey as Tract #2 by Hollis Petty, dated July 24, 1996. Who acquired title from Willa Gray Massey, a single person, by deed dated 8/19/96 & recorded 8/19/96 in book 140 @ page 554. Also see record Book 129 page 731 to see where Danny and Debra Allen acquired the property. Parcel ID Number: 020 032.03 Address/Description: 23 Willa View Lane, Riddleton, TN 37151. Current Owner(s): The Estate of Danny Allen and Debra Allen. Other Interested Party(ies): Discover Bank. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140 Brentwood, TN 37027 PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484 File No.: 16-19640 FC01 1-5-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Margaret Lee Tuley Blair Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Margaret Lee Tuley Blair, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of December, 2016. Signed Jana Michelle Blair, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-5-2t

Greenbelt Available to Property Owners Beginning January 2nd, Smith County property owners can sign up for Greenbelt. The Agricultural, Forest and Open Land Act of 1976, known as the Greenbelt Law, allows certain land to be taxed on its value based on its present use instead of its market value. There are three types of land which may qualify for greenbelt classification: agricultural (farm), forest and open space land. Most of the property classified under greenbelt is agricultural land, which requires 15 acres to qualify. Farm property must produce an average annual farm income of $1,500. This may include, (farm rent or federal farm support payments). Property may also qualify if you or your parents or spouse have farmed the property for at least 25 years. State law requires the assessor to make sure that only qualified properties benefit from greenbelt. Property owners wishing to qualify their land for greenbelt must apply at the Assessor of Property’s office beginning January 2, 2017 through March 1, 2017. If you have questions please call your Property Assessor at 735-1750 or come by the office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 106, Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 1-12-1t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thomas Neal Hackett Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of December, 2016, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Neal Hackett, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of December, 2016. Signed Lisa Anderson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-5-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 15, 2017 at 12:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Judith Horton and Tony Horton, to Archer Land Title, Inc, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company on February 15, 2007 at Book 166, Page 265; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, a Tennessee limited liability partnership, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: CitiMortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Parcel 053L-A-015.00 A certain tract or parcel of land in Smith County, in the State of Tennessee, described as follows: Being Lot No. 12 of the Green Hills Subdivision, as shown on a revised plat dated April 12, 1971, of record in Plat Book 2, page 27, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, reference to which is hereby made for a more complete description. Being the same property conveyed to Tony Horton and Judith Horton, his wife, as tenants by the entirety, by Quitclaim Deed from Judith Horton, f/k/a Judith Duncan, a married woman, joined by her husband Tony Horton, dated August 2, 2005 and recorded August 12, 2005, of record in Book 132, page 753, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Subject to all applicable restrictions and easements of record in Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 120 Lester Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 053L A 015.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Tony Horton and Judith Horton The street address of the above described property is believed to be 120 Lester Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Republic Finance. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, a Tennessee limited liability partnership Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 16-109059 1-12-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John Gordon Kirby, JR. Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of John Gordon Kirby, JR., Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of January, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of January, 2017. Signed Johnie Kirby, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robbie Sue Boze Oldham Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of January, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robbie Sue Boze Oldham, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of December, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of January, 2017. Signed Lou Ann Oldham Robinson, Co-Personal Representative Joe B. Oldham, Jr Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-12-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 14, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 14, 2008, in Book No. 187, at Page 685, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by William Vaughn and Lisa Vaughn, conveying certain property therein described to Randall Clemons as Trustee for Wilson Bank & Trust; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, will, on March 8, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point on the Gordonsville and Hickman Road at the Northwest corner of the Glover property and running South with the Gordonsville Hickman Road a distance of approximately 90 feet to an iron pin; thence with the Martha Petty line East a distance of 175 feet to an iron pin; thence North with the Glover property 90 feet to an iron pin; thence West on the Glover property 175 feet to the BEGINNING corner. ALSO KNOWN AS: 27 Hickman Highway, Hickman, TN 38567 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: William Vaughn Lisa Vaughn Cach, LLC assignee of Metris Cavalry SPV I, LLC, assignee of HSBC Consumer Lending USA, Inc. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 318116 DATED December 19, 2016 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 12-29-3t

