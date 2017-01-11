BUSINESS APPLIES FOR LIQUOR LICENSE

A South Carthage business owner has initiated the process of applying for a liquor license.

A public notice entitled “Retail Liquor License Notice” appears in this week’s edition of the Courier.

The public notice notes “Kunal N. Patel of Hendersonville has applied to the town of South Carthage for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named Value & Variety Fine Wine and Spirits”.

The store will be located at 121 Gordonsville Highway and owned by Aarya Enterprise Inc., Kunal N. Patel.

The location is where Value & Variety Citgo #4 (former Turner Citgo) is located.

