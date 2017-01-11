REPLOGLE ON THE HISTORY CHANNEL

A Smith County native is set to appear on the History Channel’s television program “Forged in Fire”.

A blacksmith/bladesmith, Jay Replogle is a 2002 Smith County High School graduate who now lives in Sparta.

“Forged In Fire” features world-class bladesmiths competing to create history’s most iconic edged weapons.

In each episode, four of the nation’s finest bladesmiths put their skill and reputations on the line, competing for a $10,000 cash prize.

The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m., CST, January 17.

Jay is the son of retired state forester Jim “Rip” Replogle and retired school teacher Kathaleen Replogle, residents of the South Carthage area.

