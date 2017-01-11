SMITH CO. NATIVE HOUSE FIRE VICTIM

A Smith County native died in a fire in Wilson County, last week.

Funeral services were conducted Friday afternoon for Lynn Porter Ruiz, 52, Lebanon.

The fire occurred around 11:37 p.m. on West Forrest Avenue in Lebanon, Monday, January 2.

There were two other people in the house at the time of the fire.

Larry Dale Murray, 67, was critically injured, suffering from smoke and heat inhalation.

Murray was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Scott Murray was uninjured in the fire.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER