THREE CHARGED AFTER INVESTIGATION

A probation search conducted by the sheriff’s department and Carthage Police Department has resulted in charges being filed against three people.

On Wednesday of last week, sheriff’s department Sgt. Junior Fields, Sgt. Dusty Hailey, Deputy Jake O’Neal and Carthage Police Chief Britt Davis went to a residence on McGinnis Avenue in Carthage for a probation search on Devonta Milan.

As a result of the investigation, three people face various charges. Devonta Cardel Milan, 20, Carthage, was charged with felony criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and felony drug possession.

