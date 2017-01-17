• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

Help Wanted – Maintenance position for apartment complexes in Carthage and Alexandria. 30 hrs. per week. $10 per hour.

Fax resume to Kae 1-931-456-8028 or call 615-735-3110. 12-22-6tpd

Smith Co. Child Care Center has 1 full time staff position open. 30-40 hours per week. Must have high school diploma or GED.

Apply in person at the center located at 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. 1-12-2t

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher Lafayette, TN

$14.46 hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave.

Head Start will accept through January 25, 2017. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by January 25, 2017.

For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228.

Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start, Center, Career, or www.lbjc.org. 1-19-1t

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start, Custodian/Center Assistant Lafayette, TN. $7.48 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Employment application must be in the L.B.J. & C. Central Office by January 27, 2017 or postmarked by January 27, 2017. An employment application is available at the L.B.J. & C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Centers, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 1-19-1t

