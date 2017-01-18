PURSUIT IN SO. CARTHAGE, GORDONSVILLE

A man has been charged after leading police on a pursuit along Highway 53 (Gordonsville Highway) from South Carthage through Gordonsville.

While on patrol, sheriff’s department Deputy Nick Campbell discovered a black Cadillac with a tail light out.

Upon checking the license plate, the deputy discovered it was suppose to be displayed on a silver Hyundai.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Deputy Campbell activated his emergency lights on Highway 53 (Gordonsville Highway) near the clover leaf in South Carthage.

The vehicle failed to stop and began to swerve back and forth, continuing to travel on Highway 53 (Gordonsville Highway), according to Deputy Campbell’s offense report.

According to the deputy’s report, “The vehicle slowed to a roll and a female passenger was pushed from the car. At this time, the vehicle proceeded to take off at a high rate of speed.”

The officer noted speeds reached 115 miles per hour.

Also, South Carthage Officer Frank Geisenhoffer joined the pursuit.

Upon entering the Gordonsville city limits, sheriff’s department Sgt. Jimmy Gregory and Gordonsville Officer Jason Kemp advised they were stationed at the Timberloft with spike strips.

