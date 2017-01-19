OBIT: Mr. Justin Hill Smith, Age 26, Of Gordonsville, TN

Mr. Justin Hill Smith, age 26, of Gordonsville, TN, gave his life back on January 15, 2017.

Justin was born April 22, 1990 in Wilson County, TN, the Son of Calvin Hill Smith and Patricia Lynn Manning. He was preceded in death by Grandparents; Harold Manning, Sybil and Charles Smith, and also Jimmy Garrett. Justin graduated from Gordonsville High School in 2008. He was very involved in many facets at GHS, especially in football where he excelled, receiving numerous honors. Justin worked as a stone mason for Charles Savage Masonry.

In his passing he leaves; Daughter; Kamara Smith. Mother and Step-Father; Patricia Manning (Charles) Savage. Father; Calvin (Kimberly) Smith. Grandmother; Vera Manning. Brothers; Isaac Grisham, Dion Smith, and Chaz Smith. Sisters; Tonie Manning, Taylor Garrett, Torrie Garrett, Terrie Garrett, and Misty Smith. Aunts and Uncles; Regina and Wayne Woodmore, Ina Wise, Jennifer Manning, Harold (Bugg) Manning, Jr., Charles E. Smith, Jr., Vinson and Sandra Smith, Garry and Martina Smith, Venita and Rob Robinson. Great Uncles; Roy Earl Mason, Bob Smith, and Hardin Smith. Great Aunt and Uncle; Shirley and Frank Tellis. Great-Great Uncle; Curtis Manning. Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral Services for Justin are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 1PM. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in the Tuckers Crossroads community of Wilson County.

Visitation with the Smith family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 4PM until 8PM and again on Saturday after 11AM until the time of the service at 1PM.

