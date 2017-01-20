OBIT: Mrs. Patsy Wills Williams, Age 77, Of Cowan, TN

Mrs. Patsy Wills Williams, age 77, of Cowan, TN, and a native of Smith County, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Mrs. Williams was born October 1, 1939 in Smith County, TN, the daughter of the late Paul Edward Wills and Willadean Carpenter. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Lynn Wills. Mrs. Williams married B.M. Williams in Ringgold, GA, in 1956. She retired from the State of Tennessee working at the Tennessee Preparatory School for many years. Patsy was a member of the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Williams is survived by Husband; B.M. Williams of Cowan, TN. Son; Rick Williams of Cowan, TN. Grandsons; Cody Williams and Clint Williams.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Patsy Williams are scheduled to be conducted from the Union Hill Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 1PM with Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating.

Visitation with the Williams family will be held at the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the Sykes Community on Sunday from 3PM until 7PM. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the graveside services.

