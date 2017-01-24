Help Wanted
OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.
Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf
Help Wanted – Maintenance position for apartment complexes in Carthage and Alexandria. 30 hrs. per week. $10 per hour.
Fax resume to Kae 1-931-456-8028 or call 615-735-3110. 12-22-6tpd
Truck Driver Wanted – Class A CDL
Clean MVR. 2,800-3,200 miles weekly. Drop and hook on both ends. Call Jackie Gann at 615-388-4368. 1-26-1t
Heavy Diesel Mechanic Needed – Must be well experienced with ISM and ISX engines. Starting pay $16.00 per hour.
For more information contact: Westley 866/699-5080 or 615/655-7601 1-26-2t
Center Hill Marina has a full-time opening for an Office/Retail Assistant. Experience with Microsoft Office and Excel strongly recommended and experience with Quickbooks a plus. Resumes may sent to ctrhill@dtccom.net or mailed to 450 Cove Hollow Circle, Lancaster, TN 38569. 1-26-1t
Center Hill Marina has a full-time position available for maintenance/grounds. Please apply in person or send resumes to
450 Cove Hollow Circle, Lancaster, TN 38569 or email to ctrhill@dtccom.net. 1-26-1t
