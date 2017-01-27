Mr. Lonnie “Doc” Horton, age 90, of Tanglewood, died Thursday morning, January 26, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. He is survived by: wife, Edna Horton; 2 step-sons, Donald Thomas and wife Mary of Powell, Wyoming and Carl Caler of Texarkana, Arkansas; sister, Rose Horne of Benton, Arkansas; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will gather at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon, January 28, at 1:00 pm with Bro. Ron Ralph officiating. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

There will be no visitation prior to the service.

The family has requested memorials to Cornerstone Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage