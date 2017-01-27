OBIT: Mr. Charles Ray Kelley, Age 83, Of Popes Hill

Mr. Charles Ray Kelley, age 83, of Popes Hill, died Thursday afternoon, January 26, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife , Rhoda Kelley; daughter, Kathy Kelley Duke of Popes Hill; sisters, Judy Harris and husband Wayne of Stonewall, Carolyn Ash of South Carthage, Shirley Williams and husband Melvin of Gordonsville; brother, Gerald Kelley and wife Barbara of Rawls Creek; step-mother, Ethel Kelley of South Carthage; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Kelley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, January 29, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Bill Fowler will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are: Dr. Michael Calloway, Jim Dance and Paul Hackett.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage