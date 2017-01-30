OBIT: Mr. Billy Enoch, Age 62, Of Brush Creek

Mr. Billy Enoch, age 62, of Brush Creek, died Saturday morning, January 28, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: daughters, Tracy Shafer and husband Scott of Turkey Creek, Crystal Enoch and Cody O’Regan of Granville, Jennifer Poindexter and husband Dewayne of Cookeville; 3 grandchildren, Derrick Schafer and wife Danielle; Alexis Tisdale, Kara Beth O’Regan; 4 great-grandchildren, Samuel, Annabelle, Calie and Owen; girlfriend, Melissa Stallings of Brush Creek; 7 sisters and 2 brothers.

Mr. Enoch is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, January 30, at 3:00 PM. Bro. John Davis will officiate. Interment in the Brush Creek Cemetery. Active pallbearers are: Ricky Tisdale, Roger Poindexter, Doug Dickerson and Tim Stallings.

Visitation will begin on Sunday from Noon until 8:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

