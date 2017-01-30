OBIT: Mr. Ira “Noonie” Holland, Age 85 Of Gladdice

Mr. Ira “Noonie” Holland, age 85 of Gladdice died Thursday afternoon, January 26 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Inez Holland; 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Holland of Crossville, Katherine Holland Owen and husband Dave of Atlanta, Ashley Holland of Athens, Georgia, Elizabeth Holland of Knoxville; great-grandson, Luke Smith of Crossville.

Mr. Holland is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, January 29 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton and Bro. Tim Dunavant will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers are: David Holland, Eddie Holland, Phillip Huffines, Phillip Allen Huffines, Rob Hord and Gene Terry Smith.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel will begin on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage