OBIT: Mrs. Anita Sircy, Age 75, Of Rawls Creek

Mrs. Anita Sircy, age 75, of Rawls Creek, died Friday morning, January 27, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Ray Sircy; 2 children, Mike Sircy and wife Martina of Rawls Creek, Ashley Massey and husband Russell of Rawls Creek; 6 sisters, Bobbye York of Monoville, Robbie Overstreet and husband George William of Elmwood, Juanita Sircy of Monoville, Ann Sanders and husband Bobby of South Carthage, Glenda Richardson of Baxter, Brenda West of Nashville; 2 brothers, William Whittemore of South Carthage, Gary Whittemore and wife Danice of New Middleton; 3 grandchildren, Braxton Sircy, Caleb Massey and Alex Massey.

Mrs. Sircy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, January 30, at 1:00 PM at the North Carthage Baptist Church. Eld. Charles Allen Gentry and Eld. Anthony Dixon will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Kevin Comstock, Sherrill Woods, Daryl York, Keith Sircy, Billy Sircy and Jackie Richardson.

Visitation will be Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Sanderson Funeral Home and on Monday will be at the church from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to North Carthage Baptist Church or the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

Sanderson of Carthage