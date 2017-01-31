Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/02/17

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on March 3, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Terry W. Twigg and Felicia M. Twigg, to Wilson and Associates, PLLC, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for M&I Bank FSB on October 17, 2006 at Book 160, Page 46, Instrument No. 06004226; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract or parcel of land in Smith County, in the State of Tennessee, described as follows: Being Lot Number Forty-Six (46) as shown on the plat of Section Two, Tanglewood Acres Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 2, Page 61, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made. Being the same property conveyed to Terry W. Twigg and wife, Felicia M. Twigg, by Warranty Deed from Richard A. Listoe and wife, Kimberly Listoe, dated September 27, 2002 and recorded October 4, 2002, of record in Book 66 at page 96 in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Subject to restrictions and all matters shown on Plat of record in Plat Book 2, Page 61, Slide A-47, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and subject to all mineral rights being reserved by prior owner of record in Deed Book 92, Page 748, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 10 Oak Hill Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 046A-B-36.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Terry W. Twigg and wife, Felicia M. Twigg The street address of the above described property is believed to be 10 Oak Hill Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 08-004866 2-2-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Failyn Thomas Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Failyn Thomas, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of January, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of January, 2017. Signed Charles Owen Thomas, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-26-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Glenn Allen Pettross Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenn Allen Pettross, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of October, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of January, 2017. Signed Michael J. Pettross, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-2-2t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Kelli Napper executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Mortgage Service Company, Lender and Bellar & Winkler, Trustee(s), which was dated August 26, 2015 and recorded on August 27, 2015 in Book 295, Page 131, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Smith County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 14, 2017, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number Ten (10) in Turner Subdivision bearing date of June 8, 1966, and for a more particular description reference is made to plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 2, Page 3, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Kelli Napper, an unmarried person, by Warranty Deed from Joshua D. Kirby, dated August 26, 2015, of record in Record Book 295, Page 129, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 54B B 009.00 Address/Description: 746 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030. Current Owner(s): Kelli Napper. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140 Brentwood, TN 37027 PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484 File No.: 16-08114 FC03 1-19-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Rex C. Herron Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of January, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Rex C. Herron, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of July, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of January, 2017. Signed Stacey G. Browning, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Angel Kane, Attorney 1-26-2t

In the Chancery court for Smith County, Tennessee DEWEY ALLISON, Plaintiff, V. JESSICA BATES, ERIC BATES, PAULA MOONEYHAN, ONA LEE TOMLINSON, RICKY TAYLOR, DUSTIN MARKS, EUGENE HODGE, and MILES EDWARD TAYLOR, JR., Defendants. CASE #: 8204 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that Defendants, JESSICA BATES, ERIC BATES, PAULA MOONEYHAN, ONA LEE TOMLINSON, RICKY TAYLOR, DUSTIN MARKS, EUGENE HODGE, and MILES EDWARD TAYLOR, JR., names and residences are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants to serve upon , Jacky O. Bellar, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 332, Carthage, TN 37030, a copy of the answer to the Complaint on or before March 13, 2017, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at his office in Carthage, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The Motion for Default will be heard on April 7, 2017, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Harstville, Tennessee, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 11th day of January, 2017. THOMAS S. DILLEHAY, CLERK and MASTER 1-19-4t Publications Dates: January 19, 2017, January 26, 2017, February 2, 2017, February 9, 2017.

We recently purchased this vehicle vin # 1W27M8K411629. If anybody has any information contact Michael Deason at 615-582-4790. 1-26-2tpd

TWIN LAKES STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION TWIN LAKES TELEPHONE COOPERATIVE CORPORATION is the recipient of Federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http:/www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax (202)690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. 02-02-17(1T)

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take Notice that Madhuben Patel, 3700 Old Greenbrier Pike, Apt.# 1401, Springfield, TN 37172 has applied to Town of Carthage for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named Carthage Wine and Liquor, Inc. and to be located at 41 Dixon Springs Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030 and owned by Madhuben Patel. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at Town of Carthage, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 on 3/2/17 at 7:00 PM. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, TN. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the TABC. (Rule 0100-03-.09, continued) Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capital Blvd., Nashville, TN 37243, 615-741-1602. 02-02-17(3T)

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take Notice that Viral Golwala, 248 Dixon Springs Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030 has applied to Town of Carthage for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named Main Street Wine and Liquor, Inc. and to be located at 105 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030 and owned by Viral Golwala. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at Town of Carthage, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 on 3/2/17 at 7:00 PM. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, TN. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the TABC. (Rule 0100-03-.09, continued) Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capital Blvd., Nashville, TN 37243, 615-741-1602. 02-02-17(3T)

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take Notice that Mukesh Patel and Jayshree Patel, 1043 Kacie Drive, Pleasant View, TN 37146 have applied to Town of South Carthage for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named South Carthage Liquors and to be located at 57 Lebanon Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030 and owned by Mojo’s Market, Inc., Mukesh Patel and Jayshree Patel. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at Town of South Carthage, 106 Main St S, Carthage TN on 3/2/17 at 7:00 PM. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, TN. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the TABC. (Rule 0100-03-.09, continued) Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capital Blvd., Nashville, TN 37243, 615-741-1602. 01-19-17(3T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have a Special Called Board Meeting regarding the Individual Geographic Growth Plan on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. Possible alternatives for the individual growth plan will be an agenda item. 01-26-17(2T)

The 2016 Annual PREA report is available upon request at the Smith County Jail. 01-26-17(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Council will meet on the following dates and times for the month of February: February 02, 2017; 7:00 p.m. Regular Meeting – City Hall February 09, 2017; 5:00 p.m. Special Called Meeting- City Hall February 16, 2017; 4:45 p.m. Public Hearing – City Hall February 16, 2017; 5:00 p.m. Special Called Meeting – City Hall The purpose of the Special Called Meetings and Public Hearing is for the following Ordinances: Ordinance 444: Amend the zoning map to rezone certain areas from C-2 to M-2. Ordinance 445: Amend the zoning map to rezone certain areas from R-3(Residential) to R-1 and C-2 Ordinance 446: Amend the zoning map to rezone certain areas from R-3 to R-R. Ordinance 447: Amend the zoning map to rezone certain areas from both R-1 and R-3 to C-2. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 02-02-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE January 30, 2017 The Town of Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, February 08, 2017; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss annual training for commission members and to elect officers. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 02-02-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage water meter installation project is scheduled to begin the week of 1/30/17 and continue over the following weeks. There will be a slight disruption to your service during the install but we do not anticipate long shortages. Feel free to call our water department if you experience any problems. 615.735.1881 Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 02-02-17(1T)

