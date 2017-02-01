CARTHAGE POLICE ARREST FUGITIVE

A woman wanted in Arizona was located in Carthage.

Tiffany Marie Everest, 29, Carthage, was taken into custody on Saturday, January 21 by Assistant Police Chief Carl Brown.

Everest is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation began when a female in Phelps Court, located on Swope Road, phoned 911, reporting an unwanted guest.

Assistant Chief Brown, patrolmen Josh Vinson and Jason Maynard responded to the call.

Upon arrival, the unwanted guest told the police the female caller was wanted in the state of Arizona.

