PRESCRIPTION FRAUD

Two people face illegal sale of prescription medication and drug fraud charges following a sheriff’s department investigation.

Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Dusty Hailey went to a residence located at 369 Opossum Hollow Road near the Grant community, searching for a missing juvenile who was in the custody of the department of child services.

Upon entering the residence, the officers noticed “numerous pill bottles laying around”.

According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, “Upon checking, it was found Patricia Harris (age 55, Watertown) obtained 120 10 milligram Oxycodone pills on January 12, 2017 and had three remaining in the bottle to which she should have still had 57 total pills remaining.

She was short 54 pills.

