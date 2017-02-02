OBIT: Faye Dillard Biggs, Age 74, Of Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Faye Dillard Biggs, age 74, passed away on January 29, 2017 at her home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Reverend Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Mrs. Biggs, a hairdresser, was born in Chestnut Mound TN. She is survived by step-sons Freddie Biggs (Debbie) and Tracy Hopper (Amanda), granddaughter by heart Layla Bakkall, two sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Lawrence Biggs, parents Eugene and Della Harris Dillard, three sisters, three brothers, and lifelong friend Cecil Hopper.

The family extends a special thank you to Garndal and Wilda Davis for giving care to Faye. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.