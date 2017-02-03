OBIT: Mr. Terry Chaffin, Sr., Age 62, Of Chestnut Mound

Mr. Terry Chaffin, Sr., age 62, of Chestnut Mound, died Wednesday evening, February 1, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: fiance’, Pat Terry; 2 children, Terry Chaffin Jr. and wife Christie of Chestnut Mound, Jennifer Walker and husband Ronnie of Chestnut Mound; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas Chaffin, Cailyn Walker and Kylee Walker.

Mr. Chaffin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday morning, February 4, at 11:00 AM. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are: Tom Rompasky, Frank Hanns, Kenneth Davis, Gerald Reed, Jacky Fox and Tyler Gallinger.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

