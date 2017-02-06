• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

Hartsville Convalescent Center is now accepting applications for an experienced cook in the dietary department. Experience in the health care industry is preferred.

Apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. No phone calls, please. Equal Opportunity Employer. 2-9-2t

Help Wanted – Hartsville Convalescent Center needs a certified dietary manager, (CDM) for our facility.

Candidate must have stable work experience with good references. Salary open.

For more information call Deborah Beasley at 615-374-2167 ext 113. An EOE. 2-9-2t

