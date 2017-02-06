OBIT: Mrs. Geraldine “Gerry” Cawthon Of Algood

Mrs. Geraldine “Gerry” Cawthon of Algood died at 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning January 5, 2016 at the Signature Healthcare in Algood at the age of 88 following an extended illness.

Mrs. Cawthon is at the Hooper-Huddleston-Horner Funeral Home in Cookeville. Graveside services and interment are scheduled for Wednesday February 8th at 12 noon from the Crest Lawn Cemetery in Cookeville with Rev. Martha Winchester Vetetoe officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the cemetery following the graveside services.

Born Geraldine McDonald in the Buffalo Valley Community of Putnam County on May 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Carse Field and Rhoda Frances Cowen McDonald.

Two husbands preceded Mrs. Cawthon in death, Robert Freeman and her second husband Stanley Cawthon.

Her brother Fred McDonald and his wife Isabel Cole McDonald also preceded Mrs. Cawthon in death.

Mrs. Cawthon was a graduate of the Baxter Seminary and was faithful in attendance to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Methodist Church before her declining health.

Survivors include her niece and caregiver, Sharon McDonald West and husband Lee of Bloomington Springs; extended family members, Chris Robinson and wife Michele of Cookeville, Cole Robinson of Cookeville, E. B. Glover of Dixon Springs, William Arthur “W. A.” Glover and wife Shelby of Brentwood.

The family requests memorials to the Bethany Methodist Church, % Barbara Winchester, Treasurer, 7333 Jones Road, Baxter, TN 38544.

