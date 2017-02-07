Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/09/17

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on March 3, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Terry W. Twigg and Felicia M. Twigg, to Wilson and Associates, PLLC, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for M&I Bank FSB on October 17, 2006 at Book 160, Page 46, Instrument No. 06004226; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract or parcel of land in Smith County, in the State of Tennessee, described as follows: Being Lot Number Forty-Six (46) as shown on the plat of Section Two, Tanglewood Acres Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 2, Page 61, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made. Being the same property conveyed to Terry W. Twigg and wife, Felicia M. Twigg, by Warranty Deed from Richard A. Listoe and wife, Kimberly Listoe, dated September 27, 2002 and recorded October 4, 2002, of record in Book 66 at page 96 in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Subject to restrictions and all matters shown on Plat of record in Plat Book 2, Page 61, Slide A-47, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and subject to all mineral rights being reserved by prior owner of record in Deed Book 92, Page 748, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 10 Oak Hill Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 046A-B-36.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Terry W. Twigg and wife, Felicia M. Twigg The street address of the above described property is believed to be 10 Oak Hill Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 08-004866 2-2-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on March 3, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Stephanie Stoner and Morgan Stoner, to Joseph B. Pitts, Jr., Attorney at Law, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Prospect Mortgage, LLC on September 22, 2014 at Book 282, Page 199, Instrument No. 14002414; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being Lot No. 12 of Sunrise Hills Subdivision, and of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 153, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description. Being the same property conveyed to Stephanie Stoner and Morgan Stoner by Warranty Deed from John S. Blackwell, dated September 22, 2014, and of record in Book 282, Page 196, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 374 Rawls Creek Rd, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Parcel Number: 067 004.24 Current Owner(s) of Property: Stephanie Stoner and Morgan Stoner The street address of the above described property is believed to be 374 Rawls Creek Rd, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 16-108656 2-9-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Glenn Allen Pettross Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenn Allen Pettross, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of October, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of January, 2017. Signed Michael J. Pettross, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-2-2t

In the Chancery court for Smith County, Tennessee DEWEY ALLISON, Plaintiff, V. JESSICA BATES, ERIC BATES, PAULA MOONEYHAN, ONA LEE TOMLINSON, RICKY TAYLOR, DUSTIN MARKS, EUGENE HODGE, and MILES EDWARD TAYLOR, JR., Defendants. CASE #: 8204 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that Defendants, JESSICA BATES, ERIC BATES, PAULA MOONEYHAN, ONA LEE TOMLINSON, RICKY TAYLOR, DUSTIN MARKS, EUGENE HODGE, and MILES EDWARD TAYLOR, JR., names and residences are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants to serve upon , Jacky O. Bellar, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 332, Carthage, TN 37030, a copy of the answer to the Complaint on or before March 13, 2017, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at his office in Carthage, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The Motion for Default will be heard on April 7, 2017, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Harstville, Tennessee, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 11th day of January, 2017. THOMAS S. DILLEHAY, CLERK and MASTER 1-19-4t Publications Dates: January 19, 2017, January 26, 2017, February 2, 2017, February 9, 2017.

NOTICE TO BID THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE WILL ACCEPT SEALED BIDS FOR THE 2017 MOWING SEASON BEGINNING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2017 THROUGH FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2017; 10:00 A.M. AT WHICH TIME BIDS WILL BE OPENED. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE PICKED UP AT CARTHAGE CITY HALL, 314 SPRING STREET, BEGINNING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2017. THE CITY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. DONNIE DENNIS, MAYOR 02-09-17(1T)

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take Notice that Madhuben Patel, 3700 Old Greenbrier Pike, Apt.# 1401, Springfield, TN 37172 has applied to Town of Carthage for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named Carthage Wine and Liquor, Inc. and to be located at 41 Dixon Springs Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030 and owned by Madhuben Patel. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at Town of Carthage, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 on 3/2/17 at 7:00 PM. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, TN. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the TABC. (Rule 0100-03-.09, continued) Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capital Blvd., Nashville, TN 37243, 615-741-1602. 02-02-17(3T)

“PUBLIC AUCTION” M&W Towing & Recovery 267 JMZ Dr., Gordonsville, TN 38563 • 931-267-2481 Friday, February 24th, 2017

VIN#4TAWM72N0WZ070159 1998 Toyota P/U

02-09-17(2T)

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE Take Notice that Viral Golwala, 248 Dixon Springs Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030 has applied to Town of Carthage for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named Main Street Wine and Liquor, Inc. and to be located at 105 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030 and owned by Viral Golwala. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at Town of Carthage, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 on 3/2/17 at 7:00 PM. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, TN. Interested persons may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the TABC. (Rule 0100-03-.09, continued) Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 226 Capital Blvd., Nashville, TN 37243, 615-741-1602. 02-02-17(3T)

The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of budgetary planning, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business that may come before the body. 02-09-17(1T)

TWIN LAKES NOTICE VEHICLES FOR SALE The following vehicles are offered for sale to the highest bidder. Twin Lakes reserves the right to reject any or all bids. YEAR MAKE APPROXIMATE MILEAGE VIN # 2002 Ford F-550 Reg Cab Bucket Truck 52078 1FDAF56F42EB11678 2004 Dodge 2500 Reg Cab 4×4 w/ Service Bed 179715 3D6WU26D34G249473 2006 Chevy 1500 Reg Cab w/ Camper Top 142572 3GCEC14V76G249702 2006 Chevy 2500 Cargo Van 115258 1GCGG25U561141618 2007 Chevy 1500 Reg Cab w/ Camper Top 164525 1GCEC14V87Z113189 2007 Chevy 2500 Reg Cab w/ Service Bed 142948 1GBHC24U47E123241 2007 Chevy 2500 Reg Cab w/ Service Bed 142572 1GBHC24U37E125238 2008 Chevy 2500 Cargo Van 154626 1GCGG25C581101906 Other miscellaneous items and office items will be offered for sale. Vehicles and equipment will be SOLD AS IS WITH NO WARRANTY on February 18, 2017, at the Twin Lakes Corporate Headquarters 200 Telephone Lane, Gainesboro, TN 38562 located on Highway 56. Vehicles may be inspected on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on the day of sale from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. All other details on vehicles will be made available the day of sale. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. on February 18, 2017 and sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. Directions to Twin Lakes: 5.5 miles South of Gainesboro on Highway 56. Turn left on Telephone Lane. From I-40: take exit 280 to Highway 56 North 10.5 miles. Turn right on Telephone Lane. In the case of inclement weather on February 18, 2017, the sale will be held the following Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. 02-09-17(2T) ________________________________

I have in my possession a blue 1999 Honda Civic vin # 2HGEJ8648XH590189. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle please contact Ernest @ 615-897-3917. 2-9-1tpd

