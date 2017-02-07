NOTICE: Smith County Board of Education Special Called Meeting

The Smith County Board of Education will hold a Special Called Board Meeting

at the Smith County Middle School, 134 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee,

on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.

The county’s school board will continue discussing solutions to overcrowding at Gordonsville and Defeated elementary schools during a meeting set for Monday night (February 13). School officials are discussing “possible alternatives for individual growth” at each of the two elementary schools. This will be the third consecutive Monday night meeting for the school board to address overcrowding at the two elementary schools. On Monday night of last week, school officials held an open meeting, listening to concerns voiced by those affected. This past Monday night, school board members discussed possible solutions during a special called school board meeting. At the upcoming meeting, school board members are expected to discuss possibly implementing a capacity cap at Gordonsville Elementary and the possibility of grades being split between New Middleton and Gordonsville Elementary schools. School officials are expected to continue monitoring student population growth at Defeated Elementary School.